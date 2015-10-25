Book Review : Seven brief Lessons on Physics

Seven brief Lessons on Physics

Carlo Rovelli

Science, Physics

Penguin

Hardcover, Kindle

83

For the non-scientist, a book about where science stands can be more illuminating than a science book which argues for points of view. Carlo Rovelli's new book 'Seven Brief Lessons on Physics' has been making waves ever since its publication in Italy, not because it packs all that physics has to offer insight-wise within its 78 pages. Its because of the purpose of the book, which is providing a common sense understanding of what the recent advances in theoretical physics actually mean. In particular it presents the fundamental incompatibility between quantum mechanics and general relativity, mankind's two most successful and functional theories, as not a stumbling block in our understanding, but as a situation which is a healthy road to a much richer conceptual framework of understanding. Is that road leading to Loop quantum gravity ? I guess we will all have to just wait and see.

The last chapter of book 'Ourselves', points out towards the 'hard problem of consciousness', as coined by David Chalmers, as a wide open problem in science and philosophy today. The meeting point of physics and philosophy is an artificial division, the two are part of the same process of understanding existence as an essential human cognitive process.

Link to author's website : http://www.cpt.univ-mrs.fr/~rovelli/